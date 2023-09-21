September 21, 2023

Two arrested for stealing vacuum cleaner

Two men were arrested on Thursday for stealing a vacuum from a real estate agency in northern Nicosia.

The first man, aged 42, was initially arrested as a suspect in the case. Following police interrogation, it was learned that a 46-year-old had bought the stolen vacuum cleaner off him for a price below market value.

Police found the stolen vacuum cleaner in the 46-year-old’s possession and arrested him, taking the vacuum cleaner as evidence.

