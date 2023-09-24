September 25, 2023

Nicosia-Troodos road temporarily closed due to accident

The Nicosia-Troodos road was closed temporarily in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to an accident, police said.

The accident involving a bus and two cars, happened near the Evrychou outpatients clinic around 1.30pm, according to a police post on X. There were some minor injuries reported, they added.

Police stationed along the road to regulate traffic.

