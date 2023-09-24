September 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven more arrested in north over forged medical prescriptions

By Staff Reporter0265

Turkish Cypriot police have arrested seven more people in connection with a n investigation to the forgery of medical prescriptions, reports from the north said on Sunday.

The seven arrests included two doctors, two pharmacists and three people who signed prescriptions on behalf of other people. The total number of suspects now stands at 13.

One of the doctors and one of the pharmacists were remanded by the court on Sunday for two days.

The remaining five were remanded for three days.

The case concerned the submission of fake medical prescriptions to claim money from the ‘social security department’.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Falling bird biodiversity ‘should ring alarm bells’

Nikolaos Prakas

Searching for shade and trees in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

Sterile males helping keep mosquito population down

Nikolaos Prakas

The best in contemporary music

Eleni Philippou

Nicosia-Troodos road temporarily closed due to accident

Staff Reporter

Constable and second man killed on the highway died of multiple injuries

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign