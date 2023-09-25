Deputy government spokeswoman resigns in overtime spat (updated)

Deputy government spokeswoman Doxa Komodromou has resigned from her position, the presidential palace said on Monday.

She submitted her resignation in the morning, and it was accepted by the President Nikos Christodoulides.

Reports suggested that her resignation was over the overtime hours she was set to be paid as part of her position as deputy government spokeswoman.

Further details emerged last week of the overtime request filed by Komodromou, including three hours one evening for attending a charity football event for children with cancer.

Speaking to CyBC later in the day, Komodromou said: “It is due to an orchestrated attempt to discredit the president of the Republic.”

She added that she has never abused even one euro from taxpayers, as she is set to continue working in the public sector and not as a state official.

According to Komodromou, she turned in her resignation to help the president, adding that it will be beneficial and in the interest of Christodoulides’ government.

She added that she will continue to work at the university, and that she has full respect and fully supports the president.

Also on Monday, the House finance committee, which approves the pay of personnel at the presidential palace, unanimously rejected any overtime pay to seconded employees at the presidential palace.

In statements after the session, Akel MP Christos Christofides said that 15 days after the first session when the “incredible fiasco/scandal with the overtime of the deputy government spokeswoman began to be revealed”, the committee decided to deny any overtime to Komodromou and to the first lady’s assistant, who had also been claiming it.

Christofides added that he was disappointed by the stance of political parties supporting Christodoulides and even in Disy, who had said they were in opposition, accusing them of backing the president on the issue.

Meanwhile, the committee also decided to release funds to the presidential palace on Monday to pay salaries for staff.

The presidential palace had requested €237,302, of which €226,302 were salaries, and €11,000 were for the purchase of services.

According to a statement by Akel on Komodromou’s resignation, the resignation of the deputy government spokeswoman should have been self-evident for days.

“But it cannot be a smoke screen for the greater responsibilities that exist in the presidency,” the statement said.

Akel questioned the government, saying: “Is the government spokesman, who personally signed off on overtime for attendance at cocktail parties, funerals and charity events liable or not? Did Mr Christodoulides know or not about the unimaginable practices implemented by his closest associates?”

According to the report in Philenews, the presidential palace will announce her replacement, as soon as the president makes contacts and finds a suitable person to take on the position.

Last week, information came to light after the controversy prompted the government to withdraw its request for the University of Cyprus to pay overtime for its seconded employee: Komodromou.

An initial €2,486 claimed by Komodromou covered the period between March and May, but on Wednesday new details emerged of the period between June and August.

Politis described the ongoing case as a “scandal”, further labelling the overtime she filed for as “illegal and provocative” – claiming her requests added up to about €1,000 per month. The minimum wage in Cyprus is €960.

The daily published details showing Komodromou had claimed overtime when attending book launches, funerals, festivals, meeting officials and preparing speeches. The latter typically took her about three hours.