Ready, set, register for ALPHAMEGA Run As One 2023

Registration for ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE 2023 is now open

Following eight years of organising successful running events, ALPHAMEGA Run As One is set to return on October 22, 2023, promising a day full of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Counting down to the occasion, ALPHAMEGA is preparing to welcome the public at their Engomi store, where an exciting Fun Park will be set up, next to the start and finish line of all Run As One 2023 routes, which will include:

  • Half Marathon 21K
  • Individual Run 10K
  • Corporate Run 5K
  • Individual Run 5K
  • 1K Fun Run (with free participation for children up to 12 years old)

To register for the event and for more information, visit www.runasone.eu.

ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE – Identity

ALPHAMEGA RUN AS ONE is an annual event, forming part of the “Child, Nutrition & Health” CSR programme of ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets. The aim of the running event, implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association, is to promote the importance of healthy eating habits and regular exercise. All event proceeds will go to “Child, Nutrition and Health”, a Corporate Social Responsibility programme by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, allowing children aged 9-12 to obtain a well-balanced and personalised nutrition plan for free.

