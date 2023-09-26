September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drugs arrest

By Staff Reporter00
police car 02
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old driver in Paphos for illegal possession of narcotics and he was also found positive in a drug test.

According to the police, officers on patrol stopped the man at 5.20pm when he was spotted driving suspiciously.

Police found a quantity of drugs on the man, which he confessed was for his own use, and then carried out a drug test on the suspect with a positive result.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Paphos drug unit (Ykan) offices where he was accused in writing and released to be summoned later to court.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

US scholarships for students of Greek descent

Antigoni Pitta

Luxury cars destroyed by arson

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus on fast track of becoming a tech island, association says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Petrol station truck fire was arson

Staff Reporter

Limassol port manager celebrates tourism day — expects 300K passengers in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man in critical condition after construction injury

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign