September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Luxury cars destroyed by arson

By Nick Theodoulou0408
fire engine 01

Police believe that the destruction of two luxury cars – with a total value of about €200,000 – was deliberate as firefighters suspect arson.

The Limassol police department explained on Tuesday that the fire was first noticed at 11:40pm on Monday night.

They added that the cars, belonging to a 35-year-old businesswoman, were parked in the ground-floor area of an apartment building in Ayios Tychonas.

Firefighting services soon arrived at the scene and subsequent inspections point to the fires having been set deliberately.

Police are continuing their investigations and CCTV footage is being examined.

 

