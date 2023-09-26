September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Majority of refugee homes not connected to sewage due to cost

By Nikolaos Prakas00
feature jon a sewage truck is sent to empty the cesspit, but the stench returns in a matter of days

Almost 80 per cent of households in the villages of Dherynia, Achna, Sotira, Avgorou, Acheritou, Frenaros, Liopetri, Xylofagou, Ormidia, and Xylotymbou are not connected with the sewage systems, which will go to the substation expected to be completed by the end of the year in Achna, Dherynia mayor Andros Karayiannis said on Tuesday.

According to what Karayiannis told the house refugee committee, around 16,000 people in the area are not connected with the system as the cost is too high.

The committee was examining the case of refugee estates and other refugee homes not being connected and were duly informed by Karayiannis that in most cases the cost is around €2,000 for a household to connect, which would have to be taken on by the homeowner.

If the areas homes are not connected to the sewage system, this could amount to hefty EU fines for the state, the committee heard.

As part of the discussion, the committee members, and the head of the committee Akel MP Nikos Kettiros said that the state should take on the cost of connecting the refugee estates and homes to the sewage system.

Commenting, Karayiannis told the Cyprus Mail the whole process of connecting “needed to be finished a year ago,” but the state had requested an extension in the deadline, which runs out at the end of this year.

Paralimni and Ayia Napa, two of the other areas in the state-controlled part of Famagusta, already have their substations and are already up and running, with most people connected.

Related Posts

Fire in Limassol’s Alassa area

Andria Kades

MPs demand action on rising prices, interest rates

Elias Hazou

Benefits of AI outweigh drawbacks says minister

Elias Hazou

Goal is to make gender equality ‘the norm’

Antigoni Pitta

Audit service probes Christodoulides’ pay as palace official

Nick Theodoulou

House committee chairman raises pitfalls of blanket pesticide ban

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign