September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrol station truck fire was arson

By Staff Reporter0230
fire engine 07

A fire that broke out on Monday night in a pickup truck parked at a petrol station in Paphos was set maliciously police determined.

According to Paphos CID head, Michalis Nikolaou, police at Peyia police station received the call about the fire on Ayios Georgios Avenue at night and the fire service successfully extinguished the blaze before it spread.

The vehicle belongs to the 39-year-old owner of the petrol station. Preliminary examinations indicate arson and the scene remains under guard for examinations, the police chief said.

According to a post by the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis on platform X, the fuel transport vehicle suffered extensive damage, however, the fuel pumps and the station buildings were protected and not in danger.

The fire was put out with water brough to the site from and use of dry powder fire extinguishers by station employees.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Second arrest for assault on officer

Antigoni Pitta

Macedon: a business centre for the modern age

.

Xenophon Kallis laid to rest

Nikolaos Prakas

Drugs arrest

Staff Reporter

US scholarships for students of Greek descent

Antigoni Pitta

Luxury cars destroyed by arson

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign