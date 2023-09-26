US scholarships for students of Greek descent

Sixteen students of Greek and Greek Cypriot origin studying in American universities will receive a total of $34,500 as part of the scholarship programme of the Cyprus Children’s Fund, it was announced on Tuesday.
According to a written statement, the organisation’s scholarship committee selected the candidates from a large number of applications, basing their choices according to their needs and merit.
The list included students studying at NYU, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Rhode Island, University of Miami, UCLA, University of North Florida, Manhattan School of Music, Northeastern University and the Juilliard School of the Arts.
“The fund is proud to continue offering the scholarship despite the difficult circumstances,” chair Elena Anastasiou Rossi said.
“We are very committed to providing scholarship support for students earning graduate and undergraduate degrees in American colleges and universities.”
She added that this year’s recipients are pursuing a wide range of study and research including theology, the arts and literature, law, medicine, education and many fields of science and technology.
The president of the Cyprus Children’s Fund Nicos Zittis added that “despite the continuing difficult financial environment, our organisation continues to provide scholarships to students of Hellenic descent attending colleges and universities in the United States.
“This year we offered scholarships in the amount of $34,500 to a group of very talented young women and men who will be pursuing diversified undergraduate and graduate degrees at some of the most prestigious universities in the country.”
The 2024 scholarship applications will be available from January 1, 2024 to students of Hellenic origin who are citizens of the United States, Greece and/or Cyprus.
Eligible students must be enrolled in September 2023 on a full-time basis at a US accredited college or university.
All applications must be submitted the latest by April 30, 2024 and must follow all instructions, it is noted.
Applications will be available on the organisation’s website: www.cyprus-childrensfund.org
The 16 students who received a scholarship for 2023 are Jayla Paschalis (Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce funded scholarship in memory of Dennis Droushiotis), Stephanos Kyprianou, Christos Metaxas, Ilias Kyriakides, Alexandros Darna, Andriana Kyriakidou, Litsa Dimitropoulos, Andrew Haralambous, Angelo Pitsilli, Zoe Vrakas, Daniela Kefalas, Nicolette Damianou, Eirene Fithian, Konstantina Socratous, Kypros Dereschuk, Rafael Stavrides.