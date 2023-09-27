September 27, 2023

Paphos traffic police continue intensive scooter checks

Paphos police issued nine fines on Tuesday as part of a targeted campaign to curb improper use of scooters.

The fines were issued for not wearing helmets and driving in areas where scooters are forbidden.

Police also issued 28 other traffic fines, of which one was related to driving under the influence of drugs, and the rest for minor traffic violations.

The campaigns against traffic violations and towards safe scooter use are ongoing.

