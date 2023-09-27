September 27, 2023

Police join Frontex operation to repatriate 16 illegal residents

File photo: Frontex member on patrol

Cypriot police took part in a joint operation for the repatriation of 16 third country nationals who were residing illegally on the island, through a joint flight organised by Greek authorities.

The operation was overseen by Frontex – the EU’s border and coast guard agency – which marks the tenth such joint operation in which Cyprus has participated.

The police further detailed that from the start of the year until Wednesday there has been a total of 6,918 third country nationals who have voluntarily returned or who have otherwise been repatriated.

That, they said, works out at a 91 per cent return/deportation rate on arrivals as there have been 7,592 arrivals so far.

The next flight is scheduled for the end of October.

 

