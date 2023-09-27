September 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Seventy hemp plants reported stolen

By Iole Damaskinos0474
Photo source: CNA

Seventy hemp plants were reported as stolen on Wednesday by the owner of an industrial hemp production and trading company in the Nicosia district.

The complainant reported that the theft occurred between Saturday and Monday, where the perpetrators allegedly cut and removed seventy plants of a height of 1.2m to 1.5m from a field in Kalo Chorio.

Police reported to the scene and are investigating.

 

