September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Forum returns to showcase transparency

By Eleni Philippou01
The theme of the 2023 Cyprus Forum is transparency. “In this year’s Cyprus Forum,” say organisers, “transparency takes centre stage. Join us as we explore, among many other topics, the power of openness and accountability in governance, business, and society. Be inspired, challenged, and empowered as we unravel the transformative potential of transparency together.”

Held in Nicosia on Friday and Saturday and organised by Oxygono, in association with the Delphi Economic Forum, the conference seeks to spark conversation and change through thought-provoking talks and panel discussions.

“Its objective is to become a lever and catalyst for change through discussions and debates leading to commitments, actions and ultimately outcomes. It promotes sustainable and socially responsible policies in Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. The Cyprus Forum brings together local and foreign political leaders, prominent figures from the public and the private sector, the media, academia and civic society to initiate dialogue, exchange ideas and find new and creative solutions to key public policy issues.”

The conference will spread throughout central Nicosia with events held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, the Classic Hotel, the Stelios Foundation, the Home for Cooperation and Chateau Status. The opening of the event will host speeches by President Nikos Christodoulides, President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, and Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis before a huge programme unfolds with almost 200 speakers.

 

Cyprus Forum 2023

2-day event with discussions on policymaking, governance, society and public issues. September 29-30. Around Nicosia. www.2023.cyprusforum.cy

