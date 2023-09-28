September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Greek Cypriot arrested in north for fake car insurance denied bail

By Tom Cleaver00
Turkish Cypriot police, police car, north police, police department

The Greek Cypriot arrested in the north for attempting to cross the Ayios Dometios crossing point with counterfeit car insurance documents was denied bail at a court hearing on Thursday.

The man, aged 42, had first appeared in court on Wednesday and was the second Greek Cypriot to be arrested for counterfeiting car insurance documents in the space of a week.

He told the court in northern Nicosia that he wished to apologise for his actions and requested to be released on bail.

However, judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec said he had “no legal status” in the north and ordered he be remanded subject to a trial. He was therefore remanded for a period not exceeding one month.

 

Related Posts

Tatar meets EU rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Auditor-general threatens government over Opap

Tom Cleaver

‘Widespread bird killings fuelled by low fines and lack of enforcement’

Andria Kades

Training exercises at Cyclops ‘of great importance’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Airways reports strong passenger growth in August 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Unficyp: we’re not leaving the Ledra Palace hotel

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign