September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New boards for semi-governmental organisations to assume roles in 2024

By Andria Kades01
Christodoulides,advisory council, presidential palace
Christodoulides, receives the chairman and members of the Advisory Council

The new boards of semi-state organisations will take over in early 2024, chairman of the advisory council George Arestis said on Thursday after a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace.

Efforts to identify candidates for their appointment are set to begin in the next few weeks, he specified, during a briefing with Christodoulides.

So far, the advisory council has had three meetings and decisions that have been taken have Christodoulides’ support, it emerged after the meeting.

Arestis highlighted the way the advisory council plans to operate “will give every citizen of the Republic who believes they have the qualifications to participate as chairperson, deputy chairperson or member of the board of a semi-state organisation can submit their application.”

The chairman specified the council is ready to accept applications, while the existing terms are set to expire by February 2024, with preparations underway to setup the new boards in time.

Related Posts

Greek Cypriot arrested in north for fake car insurance denied bail

Tom Cleaver

Tatar meets EU rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Auditor-general threatens government over Opap

Tom Cleaver

‘Widespread bird killings fuelled by low fines and lack of enforcement’

Andria Kades

Training exercises at Cyclops ‘of great importance’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Airways reports strong passenger growth in August 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign