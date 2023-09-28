September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roberta Metsola to visit Cyprus on occasion of independence day

By Source: Cyprus News Agency066
roberta metsola
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will be in Cyprus on Sunday, on the occasion of the independence day of the Republic of Cyprus, where she will also attend the annual independence day parade, the Cyprus News Agency has been told.

In the morning, Metsola will visit the Presidential Palace where she will lay a wreath at the statue of Makarios III, first President of the Republic of Cyprus, and will then have a meeting with Christodoulides. The two will then hold a joint press conference, after which they will attend the annual independence day parade.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

