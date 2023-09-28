September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Hazy, chance of mountain rains

By Staff Reporter0178
hazy mountains
File photo

Thursday morning will be mostly sunny with a chance of localised afternoon rains, and possibly a thunderstorm, in the mountains and in the east. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the interior, 33C on the southeast and east coasts, 30C on the north coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts, and 26C in the higher mountains. Dust will be present in the atmosphere from time to time. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, and locally south-westerly and strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 21C in the interior, 23C on the coasts, and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough. 

On Friday the weather will initially be clear with increased afternoon clouds and rains likely in the southeast.

On Saturday increased clouds are expected to bring rain, mainly in the west while rain and isolated thunderstorms are also expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually drop by the end of the weekend, reaching close to or slightly below average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Five month jail sentence for drugged driving

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Migration, housing and traffic top focus for president

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Roberta Metsola to visit Cyprus on occasion of independence day

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Public engagement with Cypriot media continues its decline

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign