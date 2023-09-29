Daily News Briefing

September 29, 2023

Amid mounting complaints over the cost of living, the government on Thursday said it may bring back electricity and fuel tax subsidies in the near future.

Speaking to public broadcaster CyBC, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos did not rule out reinstating subsidies on electricity bills or the lower VAT rate on motor and heating fuel.

Elsewhere, Unficyp said they have no intention of abandoning the Ledra Palace hotel, and that no official request has been filed by majority stakeholder – the church – despite Archbishop Georgios raising the issue with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Meanwhile, organisers of a kolokasi tasting evening on Friday are hoping to bring this love-it-or-hate-it vegetable new fans by pairing it with raspberries and making kolokasi cocktails.

