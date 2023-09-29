September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Delivery driver injured in traffic accident in Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou01
File photo

A delivery driver was injured in a traffic accident that occurred on a busy avenue in Nicosia around noon on Friday.

Police said the man’s motorbike collided with a car on Limassol avenue.

Officers rushed to the scene for examinations. The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, a police spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

An ambulance transferred the delivery rider to the Nicosia general hospital. Initial information suggests his condition is not critical.

The accident caused a brief interruption of traffic on the avenue.

“Only one lane was open, traffic was slow,” said a man who was walking to his office on Limassol avenue at the time of the accident.

