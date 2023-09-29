September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Earthquake tremor recorded in Limassol in the early hours

By Staff Reporter08
A slightly perceptible tremor was felt in the early hours of Friday in the coastal area of ​​Limassol, according to a statement from the geological survey department.

The announcement states that the earthquake which occurred at at 2.42 am was recorded by the department’s seismological network as magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale, and was centered on the south-western coastal zone of the city of Limassol, with a focal depth of 34 kilometers.

The department added that the phenomenon is being monitored.

