September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight rescued after boat capsizes off Mari

By Tom Cleaver030
police boat 960x641
File photo

Eight people were rescued off the coast of Mari on Friday evening after their boat capsized.

According to the Joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC), a radio call was received at around 6pm after a boat capsized due to adverse weather conditions.

The JRCC proceeded with the “Nearchos” action plan and mobilised two speedboats, a helicopter, and a specialised nurse.

All eight rescued people were transported by helicopter and speedboat to the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari, where they were received by ambulances.


