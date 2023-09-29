September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry: Cyprus ‘considering’ hosting displaced Armenians

By Tom Cleaver01
residents leave nagorno karabakh
Residents gather next to buses in central Stepanakert before leaving Nagorno-Karabakh

Cyprus is ‘considering’ hosting ethnic Armenians displaced following the announcement of the dissolution of Armenian authorities in the Karabakh region, according to the foreign ministry

They said, “given the traditionally historical and strong ties between Cyprus and Armenia, the foreign minister is in communication with his Armenian counterpart. It goes without saying that the Republic of Cyprus maintains open passages for the Armenian people.”

“Within this context, the Cypriot government is ready to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the expelled Armenians of Karabakh”, they added.

In addition, they said “under the weight of continuous developments and the rapid deterioration of the situation, the ministry continuously raises the issue of Azerbaijan’s military aggression both within the European Union framework and in other international forums.”

They also appealed for a “comprehensive and sustained dialogue to ensure the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, as well as to achieve lasting peace and stability in the wider region.”


