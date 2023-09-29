September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior ministry has ‘clear intention to proceed’ with affordable housing project

By Tom Cleaver02
Υπουργός Εσωτερικών – Συνέντευξη
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

The interior ministry said on Friday it has the “clear intention to proceed” with the construction of housing for 600 low-income families in Limassol.

They added, “for this reason, the project is one of the main pillars of the new integrated housing policy, which is being formulated by the interior and finance ministries and will be announced in the coming weeks.”

“The issue of housing is a top priority for the Christodoulides government and for this purpose it is working on various measures with an emphasis on affordable housing, to support socioeconomically vulnerable people.”

The announcement comes two weeks after interior minister Constantinos Ioannou denied reports that the project, which will entail the construction of a total of 138 apartments, was “hanging in the balance.”

He had said “there is no ‘red flag from the government. On the contrary, the housing project is moving forward.”


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Demetriou: ‘environment which encourages women’ in politics should be created

Tom Cleaver

New arrest in Limassol anti-migration riot case

Staff Reporter

Lakkotrypis assumes duties as consul of Kazakhstan in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Interior ministry pursuing ‘comprehensive’ immigration control efforts

Gina Agapiou

Mindset shift needed for anti-corruption efforts, says Demetriou

Staff Reporter

Two arrested for alleged theft of construction materials

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign