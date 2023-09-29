September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou water committee workers to strike over two years’ unpaid social insurance

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo of Morphou

Employees from the Morphou district water committee will go on strike on Monday, saying their employer has not made social insurance contributions for two years.

They also claim the cost of living is “not reflected” in their salaries.

Ali Yeltekin, general secretary of the Cyprus Turkish bank, insurance, and commercial employees’ union (Bass), said “the Morphou district water committee … has not implemented the collective bargaining agreement.”

“We are all going on strike. Our place of action will be in front of the interior ministry. For this reason, our union is not responsible for any grievances which may occur in the Morphou district water committee. Those responsible are the Morphou district governor and the interior ministry,” he said.


