September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North libraries see 25% increase in membership

By Tom Cleaver01
File Photo: Turkish Cypriot children in a library

Library membership in the north has increased by 25 per cent since last year, according to the north’s culture department director Sirin Zaimagaoglu.

There are now a total of 2,950 members of the nine libraries operating within the north’s culture department.

Looking to the future, Zaimagaoglu said her department “will work even harder”, and that the libraries at the Ataturk cultural centre in Nicosia, in Kyrenia, in Morphou, and in Trikomo would be opened on Saturdays beginning from October 7.

She added that there is currently no public library in Lefka, and said she is “continuing efforts to open a library there.”


