September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Paphos tourism company to develop underwater sites

By Iole Damaskinos03
underwater tourism paphos
Photo source: CNA

A delegation of the Paphos tourism promotion company (Etap) on Friday announced by a project to further underwater archaeology.

The project in aims to strengthen marine archaeology as part of developing creative and sustainable tourism outlets for the Paphos region, the announcement said.

Best practices are being examined for the showcasing of underwater archaeological sites along with project partners from Spain, Italy, Portugal and Croatia.

Etap anticipates that in the coming years, underwater archaeology can be another important element in the branding of Paphos as a destination.

Several sites of interest in the district that that can be further explored, developed and highlighted, the announcement states.

To this end a delegation of the tourism promotion company recently participated in the U-MAR conference in Portugal which is supported in its actions from the EU Erasmus programme.

