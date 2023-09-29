September 29, 2023

Peyia municipality announces tender for upgrade of Coral Bay Avenue

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0278
coral bay
Coral Bay in Paphos

The municipality of Peyia is proceeding with a tender announcement for the project of the reconstruction of a section of Coral Bay Avenue, it was announced on Friday.

According to Mayor Marinos Lambrou the project concerns the reconstruction and beautification of a section of road, removal of inferior and inappropriate unlicensed constructions, and upgrading of infrastructure with visitor facilities.

The project includes the elevation of the road to the same level as the pavement, the placement of granite blocks throughout the width and length of the section under construction, a rainwater drainage system, undergrounding of public utility installations, and modern street lighting.

The goal of the local authority, Lambrou told the Cyprus News Agency, is to ensure quality living for residents.

It is noted that Coral Bay Avenue is a busy road, especially in the summer season, since hundreds of tourists pass through it every day with numerous businesses and leisure enterprises on the avenue.

