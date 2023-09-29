September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tender for new legal service building cancelled

By Andria Kades033

The transport ministry has cancelled a tender for a new building for the legal service due to “proper management of public finances” it announced on Friday.

As a result, plans to construct a new building for the legal service have been postponed until further notice.

Similarly, new buildings for the interior and transport ministries have also been postponed for the same reason.

The matter will be re-evaluated after the extent of funding is assessed to construct new buildings for the state lab and Nicosia district court, as well as the energy efficiency improvements for government buildings.

 


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

North’s GDP grew 13.3% in 2022

Tom Cleaver

Morphou water committee workers to strike over two years’ unpaid social insurance

Tom Cleaver

‘Golden passport’ scandal: legal service grapples with caseload

Andria Kades

Nearly 300 kilogrammes of trash removed in Larnaca beach cleanup

Gina Agapiou

Diko ‘satisfied’ with 2 per cent defence spending target

Tom Cleaver

Stewart optimistic about appointment of UN envoy

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign