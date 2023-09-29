September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for alleged theft of construction materials

By Nick Theodoulou02
Paphos police arrested a 25 and 42-year-old just after midnight on Friday on suspicion of stealing construction materials and tools.

Kouklia police station received a call that there was suspicious activity on a dirt road just behind a petrol station.

Police officers then found the two suspects transporting construction goods from a semi-truck.

The suspects failed to convince the officers at the scene and further investigations pointed to stolen goods from a nearby construction site.

A worker from the site then identified the allegedly stolen goods which they valued at €1,028.

The two suspects were arrested and placed in custody. Investigations are ongoing.

