September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Christmas villages prepare to open the season

By Eleni Philippou089
christmas market

It might feel too early to think about Christmas yet in the blink of an eye, the island will fill with festive markets and the return of the popular Christmas villages. Starting from November 25, several rural villages around Cyprus will dress in red, white and green again as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism prepares an exciting winter agenda of happenings.

In the third edition of the Christmas villages, the roster this year will include Agros, Deryneia, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, and Fikardou villages in addition to the Laiki Geitonia area of Nicosia.

As in previous years, the Christmas Villages will offer a series of arts and crafts workshops by local artists and makers, tours, performances and walks. The festivities will be on throughout the busy Christmas season, lasting until January 14.

Visitors will also be able to participate in handicraft, wine and gastronomy experiences while discovering the traditions and sights of each region.

 

Christmas Villages 2023

Agros, Deryneia, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Laiki Geitonia, Lefkara, and Fikardou villages and Laiki Geitonia, Nicosia participate in the festive project. November 25-January 14. www.visitcyprus.com/index.php/en/christmas-villages-of-cyprus

 


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Former minister says government should ‘be modest’ over economy boost

Tom Cleaver

Man dies after being run over in Limassol

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus records 4,000 new cancer cases a year

Tom Cleaver

Taxi drivers nationwide to strike on Monday

Tom Cleaver

Worsening management of Cyprus economy and delays in reforms

Les Manison

Christodoulides thanks ‘people’s sacrifices’ after economic rating improves

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign