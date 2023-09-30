September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Highest tax payers in north revealed

By Tom Cleaver03
merit hotel and casino in nicosia
Merit hotel and casino in north Nicosia

The north’s ‘finance ministry’ on Saturday revealed the top three tax-paying companies and individuals over the course of 2022.

The highest tax-paying company was Turkish bank Turkiye Is Bankasi, which paid just shy of 211 million TL (€7.3 million) in tax last year. The bank is also the largest bank in Turkey.

In second place was Merit Kibris Turizm, which paid just over 201 million TL (€6.9 million). Merit owns six casinos in the north, two each in Karavas and Kyrenia and one each in Nicosia and Famagusta.

In third place was energy company Aksa, which paid 76 million TL (€2.6 million) in tax last year.

Aksa owns the Kalecik power station in Galateia, as well as selling generators and other energy-related products.


