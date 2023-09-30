September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Man dies after being run over in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver062
thumbnail img 1262

Α 29-year-old Serbian national died after being run over in Limassol in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was attempting to cross Limassol’s coastal road when he was hit by the car and dragged along the road.

He was taken to hospital following the incident and pronounced dead.

Police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that they had sent a request via Interpol to the Serbian authorities to locate the victim’s relatives and verify his details.


