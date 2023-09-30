September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Small earthquake shakes Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00
nicosia cyprus business now kyriacos nicolaou 960x432

Nicosia was the epicentre of a small earthquake on Saturday morning, according to Istanbul’s Bogazici University’s Kandilli observatory.

The earthquake occurred at 5:59am with a magnitude of 2.4 on the richter scale at a depth of 6.1 kilometres.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Photos of a bygone Cyprus go on show

Eleni Philippou

Smile! Or don’t. You’re in Cyprus

Alix Norman

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with isolated rain

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tourism industry focuses on innovation and digital marketing

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

State housing project criticised for contradicting spirit of integration

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign