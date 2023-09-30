September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two people rescued from sea in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver07
jrcc

Two people were rescued from the sea off the coast of Limassol on Saturday.

Police said they received a call regarding two people in danger of the coast of Limassol at around 11am and in cooperation with the JRCC rescue centre mobilised the Nearchos plan, launching a boat and a helicopter.

The pair were located and rescued at midday, transferred to an ambulance, and taken to Larnaca general hospital.


