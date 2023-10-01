October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus celebrates Independence Day

By Andria Kades00
independence day
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Cyprus on Sunday celebrated its 63rd anniversary of independence, with the annual parade in Nicosia attracting scores of people who waived Cypriot and Greek flags.

The parade began at 11am with the national guard tanks and aircraft leading the way, as well as police and fire service vehicles.

President Nikos Christodoulides attended the event, along with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who is in Cyprus for an official visit.

independence day2
Photo: Christos Theodorides             

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias attended the parade representing the Greek government. He was accompanied by General Konstantinos Floros, chief of Greece’s national defence guard.

In a message congratulating Cyprus for its independence, King Charles said “I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong and close partnership between our two countries.

“The deep connections between our people have been – and will continue to be – key to ensuring we work together for the benefit of future generations.”

In a column penned in Phileleftheros, Christodoulides promised he would work towards having a Cyprus without occupying military forces, and creating a free, modern state.

The president had earlier laid a wreath at the imprisoned graves in Nicosia.

Christodoulides and his wife will host a reception to diplomats in Cyprus.

independence day 5
Photo: Christos Theodorides

