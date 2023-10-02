PASYKAF launches 32nd ‘Together in Life’ campaign

With the slogan “It means a lot”, Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF) held a press conference on September 27, 2023, at the Leventis Gallery, to present the 32nd awareness- and fundraising campaign “Together in Life”. The campaign’s fundraising goals are to maintain, develop and continually improve the Association’s services, cancer prevention offerings and research programmes.

Every contribution to PASYKAF translates into relief, care, support and hope. No matter how small, every donation makes a big difference! Because in PASYKAF we become one together… we give hope to life!

Contributions to PASYKAF can be made at the Association’s offices, by sending an SMS to 7060 with the code PASYKAF 5, 3 or 1, or by giving online at www.pasykaf.org.

A roadside fundraiser will also be held over October 4-8, and, for the third year running, an all-day telethon will be held in collaboration with Alpha Cyprus, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

At the press event, PASYKAF President Dr. Anna Achilleoudi warmly welcomed guests, noting that: “we continue to be ‘Together in Life’, more than 37 years. Every day we strive for a better quality of life for all our fellow human beings facing cancer, as well as for their loved ones”.

PASYKAF CEO Nicolas Philippou, pointed out that: “PASYKAF has been caring for people with cancer and their families for 37 years. It provides free professional supportive and palliative care services. It focuses on prevention, research and rights of people with cancer experience.”

He added: “In 2022, with your help, PASYKAF was able to meet the needs of 7,070 patients and their loved ones via 35,717 meetings held across Cyprus.” CEO Philippou also thanked the campaign sponsors and volunteers.

Greetings were also given on behalf of campaign ‘Proud Supporter’ OPAP Cyprus by Isidoros Makridis, Member of OPAP’s Board of Directors, on behalf of Universal Life by Senior Marketing Officer, Emilia Orphanidou, and on behalf of Primetel Direct Sales Manager Evripides Kyriacou. Also present was Magdalene Sismanoglou, who benefitted from PASYKAF’s services and shared her own personal experience.

The fundraiser is being held throughout October, aiming to raise 550,000 euros to provide free services, cancer prevention and run research programmes to cancer patients and their families all over Greece.

As part of the campaign, PASYKAF will hold events Cyprus-wide such as a charity dinner, a tombola, Family Fun Day, Walking for Life, nature walks, cycling and hiking. The fundraiser will be present in supermarkets and department stores to allow the public to donate in such places, too.

The campaign is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Conducting Fundraising 2014, under Licence No. L.P. 43/2023, granted by the Interior Ministry for the period 01/08/2023-31/12/2023. All participating volunteers carry with them an official authorisation for the fundraiser. All contributions to PASYKAF are deducted from taxable income.

PASYKAF would like to thank the public for their contribution, the ‘Proud Supporter’ of the campaign OPAP Cyprus, the ‘Timeless Sponsor’ Universal Life, the ‘Telecommunications Sponsor’ Primetel, the ‘Official Promotional Sponsor’ Mesivria, and the ‘Communication Sponsor’ Alpha Cyprus, as well as all the supporters, volunteers and partners taking part in the “Together in Life” campaign.