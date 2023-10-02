October 2, 2023

Police investigating claim of theft by domestic worker in Paphos

A 41-year-old woman employed as domestic helper in Paphos was listed as wanted on Monday for theft.

The case was reported on Friday, according to a police statement, by her 78-year-old employer, who claimed that her domestic helper was absent without warning and that she appeared to have emptied her room of all her personal belongings.

The complainant stated that she checked and found various valuables had also been stolen from the residence. The 78-year-old subsequently reported the case to the police and named her 41-year-old housekeeper as a suspect, against whom an arrest warrant was issued and she is wanted.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.


