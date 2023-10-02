October 2, 2023

Pyrga welcomes Renaissance Fair

A step back in time to eras long gone will be offered by the first Renaissance Fair. Taking place in Pyrga village, Larnaca district, the one-day event will recreate a local fair during the pilgrimage of Catherine Cornaro, the last Queen of Cyprus, to the Latin royal chapel of Saint Catherine in Pyrga.

Costumed performers from Italy, San Marino and Cyprus will entertain with songs, dances, story-telling and traditional poetry dating back to and inspired by the Cypriot and Italian Renaissance. The fair, running from 3pm to 10pm, will include games and activities for the whole family, an outdoor market of local products and handicrafts, a walk around the venue to the historic monuments and nature, and food and drinks from local businesses.

The fair is a cultural initiative for the countryside. It will offer not only spectacle but also active participation, focusing on the European element of Cypriot history with all the effects it had and still has. The local community is actively participating in the event through the involvement of the Pyrga Elementary School, the Saint Barbara Regional Gymnasium, cultural groups and volunteers.

Organising the fair is the Laona Foundation, within the framework of the European project Beyond Cultural Tourism in collaboration with the Community Council of Pyrga and the Larnaca and Famagusta Districts Development Agency. What’s more, the event is under the auspices of the Consulate of San Marino in Cyprus and is free to attend.

1st Renaissance Fair

Festival with Renaissance activities, markets, handicrafts and entertainment. October 21. Central Square in Pyrga, Larnaca. 3pm-10pm. Free. Tel: 7000-7102, 22-532811


