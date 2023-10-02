October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Taxi drivers protest in Nicosia, Limassol and airports (Update)

By Staff Reporter0398
taxi protest 2
"End the mockery, you are playing with our patience" reads a placard on the windshield of a taxi in Nicosia

Two-hour taxi drivers’ protests that were underway on Monday morning in Nicosia, Limassol and the airports wrapped up with the delivery of a statement of demands to the Presidential Palace.

According to police announcement, the simultaneous protests started at 7am, and in Nicosia a convoy of taxis drove from the GSP stadium to the Kalispera traffic lights, where they stopped, cutting off the bus lane for a few minutes.

The taxi drivers then headed towards the Presidential Palace through Athalassa Avenue. From there they made their way towards the Ministry of Transport building.

Police accompanied the protests with the aim of easing traffic.

Explaining drivers’ grievances to CyBC, Nicosia urban taxi association chair Pambos Avgoustinos said “the transport ministry ignored our request for a meeting and responded only when we said we were going on strike.”

The taxi drivers raised issues with confusion over being permitted to use bus lanes and the lack of monitoring and fines for unlicensed “pirate” taxis.

Avgoustinos said the drivers received an email on Friday afternoon saying that taxis would be allowed to use the bus lane while travelling into Nicosia.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades for his part on Monday was reported by CyBC to have expressed “disappointment at the [drivers’] decision to inconvenience the public” stating that efforts towards regulating the grievances were already underway and measures would be discussed in parliament in due course.

He also stated that taxi drivers are allowed to use the bus lane from October 4.


