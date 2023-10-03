October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Change at the top of Cyprus Airways

By Jonathan Shkurko00
cyprus airways

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced significant changes in its leadership, with Tasos Michael assuming the role of president and George Hadjiyiannis becoming a new member of the board of directors.

A statement released by the company introduced Michael as “a lawyer with extensive experience in the field of financing assets, acquisitions, and financial leasing”.

“Michael has collaborated with various private and shipping companies, as well as aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus and Boeing.”

After the appointment, Michael also expressed his satisfaction.

“I am confident that, together with the board of directors, the management, and the company’s staff, we will continue to lead the company to greater success, resulting in profits for the owner and added value for our customers,” he said.

The airline’s statement also said Hadjiyiannis “possesses a strong background in international mobile assets and investment banking”.

“These developments mark a notable change in Cyprus Airways’ leadership, and the appointments are expected to contribute to the airline’s continued growth and success in the aviation industry,” Cyprus Airways said.

 


