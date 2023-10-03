October 3, 2023

Fatal road accident in Larnaca

A 75-year-old woman lost her life on Monday after a road collision in Larnaca district.

The collision happened around 7pm when a 58-year-old man, driving on the old Kornos-Kofinou road, under circumstances being investigated collided with the car driven by a 32-year-old woman, with the 75-year-old woman as a passenger and a two-and-a-half year old child in a car seat in the rear.

The occupants of both vehicles were injured with the 75-year-old woman getting trapped in the wreckage and freed by members of Emak.

The 58-year-old and the 75-year-old woman were taken to the Larnaca General Hospital, while the 32-year-old and the little girl were taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Due to the critical condition of the 75-year-old she was then transferred to Nicosia hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after midnight. The deceased has been named as Maria Papamichael, resident of Mosfiloti.

Larnaca traffic police are investigating the causes of the fatal incident.


