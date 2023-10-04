October 4, 2023

Man arrested at Paphos airport with 15kg of cannabis (Update)

Paphos Airport [CNA]

Police are continuing intensive investigations on Wednesday into the case of a man found with 15kg of cannabis in his luggage upon his arrival in Paphos.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after being stopped around 11am by members of the drug squad (Ykan) upon his arrival from Vienna.

A coordinated action between customs officers and Ykan turned up four nylon packages in the man’s luggage, containing 15.4kg of cannabis.

The 30-year-old EU citizen was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

According to police, upon interrogation the man said that he had been approached by unknown-to-him persons who had asked him to transport the drugs for a fee. He also reportedly told police that he did not know who would be receiving the drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.


