October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos bicycle police issued 72 traffic fines in September

By Antigoni Pitta00
File Photo: CNA

Paphos police on Wednesday said that its bicycle-mounted officers issued 72 fines for traffic violations in September.

According to spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, officers on bikes also aided the public in 21 cases, helped with tasks relating to security measures during 12 events and provided assistance in five cases to other departments and services of the Paphos police.

They also carried out a total of 24 stops and searches of suspicious vehicles and persons, car park checks to prevent broken car windows and theft from them, provided advice to shops and other property owners on security measures, and advice to locals and tourists, he said.

Nicolaou also said that in the month of September, bicycle police also patrolled ​​the wider area of ​​Geroskipou and Chlorakas, policed ​​football matches, checked beaches in collaboration with the local lifeguards, and responded to incidents at the Paphos district welfare office and other locations.

The spokesman said that this squad is able to have a stronger presence while carrying out patrols in the streets, in squares and on the beach front, both for the purposes of preventing and suppressing crime, and for the observance of road safety rules, but also to ensure public safety.

He explained that the bicycle police division was founded in the summer of 2017 and today it is operating in all the coastal cities of Cyprus.

“It aims at the upgraded and faster service of the public, and at boosting their sense of security, through the strengthening of the visible police presence and action,” he said.

