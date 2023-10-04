October 4, 2023

Postal workers demand timely payment, strike action planned

Post office workers will abstain from overtime on October 22 for one week the mail workers branch of Isotita union announced on Wednesday.

The overtime ban could result in possible delays in the delivery of items, the union announced. 

In its statement the union said workers agreed to implement the measure due to the employer’s continued refusal to pay accrued overtime on time and added that further measures may follow.

Timely payment of accrued overtime is particularly important for postal workers as they are one of the lowest paid occupational groups in the public sector and late payment further worsens their financial situation, the statement said.


