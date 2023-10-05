Forbes Cyprus to host Future of Fintech Summit 2023

Aivitam Ventures and Forbes Cyprus announced this week that they will be hosting The Future of Fintech Summit 2023, a global offline gathering set to take place on December 7-8.
According to the statement, this summit has been a catalyst, uniting fintech executives, investors, policymakers, and experts to delve into the transformative potential of the fintech revolution.
With over 1000 attendees, 40+ distinguished speakers, and representation from 100+ fintech companies across 20+ countries, this is a summit that promises unparalleled insights. Registration is now open; discover more and secure your spot here.
The summit is a beacon for financial professionals eager to elevate their expertise. Attendees can expect:
- Two-Day Conference: Immerse yourself in a knowledge-sharing extravaganza with world-class speakers bringing fresh perspectives to the fintech realm.
- Valuable Workshops: Benefit from 12 hours of hands-on workshops designed to equip you with invaluable insights and skills.
- Innovative Expo: Explore game-changing showcases from some of Europe’s most dynamic fintech startups.
- Networking Opportunities: Engage in intimate community-led conversations, making connections that can fuel your fintech journey.
- Platform for Ideas: Pitch your ideas and find potential partners or investors to breathe life into your fintech dreams.
The agenda is set to unveil three pivotal trends reshaping the financial landscape:
- Embedded Finance: Experience how everyday transactions are becoming seamless financial experiences, driven by the game-changing trend of Embedded Finance, focused on enhancing convenience.
- Future and Trends in Wealth Management: Witness the convergence of innovation and investment that is redefining wealth growth. With technologies such as AI and blockchain reimagining investment strategies, this trend is captivating industry enthusiasts.
- Future of Payments: Dive into the transformation of value exchange with innovations like digital currencies, contactless payments, and blockchain technology, all revolutionising the way we conduct transactions.
- Fintech in Everywhere: Explore how fintech permeates diverse sectors, from gaming to the creator economy, and revolutionises how we play, create, and manage wealth.
- Join The Future of Fintech Summit 2023, hosted by Forbes Cyprus, to dive into these trends and more, securing your place at the forefront of financial evolution. Early birds can avail a 20 per cent Super Early Bird discount by using code OCT20 until October 20, 2023.
Furthermore, the summit is open to new partners and sponsors looking to enhance their visibility among global financial industry leaders. Interested organisations can submit their applications through the website.
The organisers are excited about the summit’s potential to disrupt the fintech industry. Dmitry Dosov, GP at Aivitam Ventures, emphasised the global significance of this event, stating that “something global is coming. Cyprus is a meeting place for global players”.
“We invited global speakers, influencers, and fintech companies to discuss the future of fintech. One of the promising areas of discussion is embedded finance,” he added.
“The global embedded finance market was valued at $66.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $622.9 billion by 2032. How can you be part of this growth? You will find out at the Summit,” Dosov concluded.