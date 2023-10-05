October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

By Tom Cleaver00
ambulance
File photo

An 18-year-old from Limassol is in a critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 12:30pm in the village of Parekklisia. The 18-year-old was riding a motorcycle which collided with a car being driven by a 51-year-old, also from Limassol.

After the collision occurred, the motorcycle hit a fence and the 18-year-old was thrown from it, landing in the yard of a building.

The 18-year-old was initially taken to the Limassol general hospital, where it was found that he had suffered internal bleeding in his brain.

Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was then intubated and is now in intensive care.

Police are investigating the collision.

Related Posts

Shaping the financial and technological landscape — interview with Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Finance

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos youth run over while riding scooter

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides salutes Red Cross

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and pleasant

Staff Reporter

Kyrenia harbour businesses ‘will not open’ if demands are not met

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign