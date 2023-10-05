October 5, 2023

Muslim religious school to be built in Famagusta

lala mustafa pasha mosque6
File photo: the Lala Mustafa Pasha mosque in Famagusta

A Muslim religious school will be built in Famagusta, after the north’s ‘cabinet’ ratified a proposal made by its ‘education ministry’, which was published in the ‘official gazette’ on Thursday.

The school’s construction forms part of the economic and financial protocol signed between Turkey and the north, meaning that it is one of the stipulations the north must fulfil to receive funding from Turkey.

The school will be the second of its kind in the north, with the first, the Hala Sultan theology college in Mia Milia, having opened in 2019.

