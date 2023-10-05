October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSportWorld Cup

Spain will likely host 2030 World Cup final, minister says

By Reuters News Service00
world cup
The Fifa World Cup trophy

 The 2030 World Cup final will probably be held in Spain, one of the three hosts of the tournament along with Portugal and Morocco, Spain’s acting Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Thursday.

“It is expected that the final will be held in Spain,” Iceta told Onda Cero radio, adding that “you can’t count your chickens before they hatch”.

In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, FIFA allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host three matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Iceta said the three federations have been working together for a long time and there is an advanced agreement on how to allocate the matches.

Related Posts

PSG’s tiki-taka exposed as Enrique fails Newcastle test

Reuters News Service

Mental strength sets England apart at World Cup, says Vaughan

Reuters News Service

Newcastle run riot to secure famous 4-1 win over PSG, late goals give Man City win at Leipzig

Reuters News Service

2030 World Cup to be held across three continents

Reuters News Service

FIFA lifts ban on Russia under-17 competing in international football

Reuters News Service

Crews test ahead of Cyprus Rally

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign