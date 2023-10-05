Taking time to smell the roses

The flower has opened many doors in one mountain village finds PAUL LAMBIS

Happiness is said to radiate like the fragrance of a rose, and that could not be more appropriate when you enter the world of Andria and Elena Tsolaki, two sisters who have realised the potential roses have played on their family’s business for many decades.

The Tsolakis family has been cultivating rose bushes on the hills of Agros village in the Limassol region for over 70 years, producing classically-inspired items that have gained notoriety around the world for their rarity.

Tucked away in the Troodos mountains, the village of Agros is renowned for its narrow streets lined with traditional homes, religious sites, museum housing religious and contemporary works of art, ancient olive mill, workshops producing traditional sweet preserves, production of cured meats, and scenic nature trails dominated by the scents of sage, lavender, and pine.

However, the village is also known for its rose cultivation, which was popularised at the turn of the twentieth century by the area’s then-teacher Nearchos Clerides.

“Clerides was behind the idea of expanding the cultivation of the Damask rose, which was introduced to Europe from Damascus by returning Crusaders in the mid-12th century,” Andria explained. “The plant found suitable weather and human conditions in the region to establish itself and produce high-quality products.”

According to her, Clerides understood the value of rosewater production and distillation not only for its therapeutic powers, but also as a contribution to the long-term betterment of the local community’s standard of living.

“We appreciate that the rose has opened up so many doors in our village. Improving tourism, employment, and sustainable development are critical for the village’s survival and growth,” she said.

To incentivise Agros’ community at the time, Clerides provided a financial reward for anyone who planted more than 50 rose bushes. And one of his students was Andria and Elena’s grandfather Nicodemos, who first became fascinated with rose bush cultivation and later in the purchasing and marketing of rose water.

“My grandfather was absorbed in its cultivation from a young age, and later in the systematic production and export of rosewater,” Andria told the Cyprus Mail. “Its reputation eventually spread beyond Agros to encompass the whole island.”

Nicodemos Tsolakis dedicated himself to his private rose cultivation and his own production of rosewater starting in 1948, which he would pass on to his son, Christakis, four decades later.

“Christakis and his wife Maria took over the family business, imbued with vision and a genuine social and environmental sensitivity employing bio methods of farming,” Andria said.

Andria and her sister Elena are now the third generation of the family at the helm of The Rose Factory. “We grew up in a rose-filled home, so joining the family business was an easy decision,” she said. “We have already set new goals and prospects for the future development of the family tradition after acquiring comprehensive knowledge of the ins and outs of the business, paired with our passion for roses.”

Today, The Rose Factory in Agros sells a variety of Damask rose derivatives, including chocolates, aromatic candles, organic rose water, organic rose tea, liqueur, wine, and jam. “With the help of technology and the expertise we have gained over the years, we can now distil the precious essential oil of roses,” she added.

“We were interested in capitalising on the benefits of rose essential oil that have been known since ancient times, so we stepped slowly and carefully into the cosmetic industry with the certified organic line Venus Rose Cosmetics.

“In May, when rose blooming is at its peak, we also welcome volunteers to help with rose gathering and become a part of Cyprus’ sweetest experience.”

Loaded with the fragrance of roses, The Rose Factory is open all year and is one of the most beautiful and unique experiences that locals and foreigners will have when visiting Agros, brimming with Cypriot warmth and an extensive selection of unique rose products.